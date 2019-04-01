Is there some tension brewing between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle? Fans are asking this same question from a long time. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle belong to the Royal family and their personal lives create a lot of media speculations. Over the years, Kate has been recognized worldwide for her humanitarian work but as per reports, she is also in news for her fashion choices.

As per a report by RadarOnline, Kate Middleton's choice of fashion has amazed everyone and all the credit goes to her friend and new fashion stylist, Virginia Chadwyck-Healey, whom she recruited after Meghan Markle married Prince Harry.

Virginia Chadwyck-Healy and her husband, Oliver, attended St. Andrews University with Prince Williams and Kate Middleton. As per reports, the duo also attended the Royal wedding in 2011. During Kate Middleton's wedding, Chadwyck-Healy was credited as "best-dressed wedding guests."

The report further stated that since Kate's personal stylist, Natasha Archer is in on maternity leave, her dear friend Virginia Chadwyck-Healy has stepped in as her fashion guru.

"Kate is dumping the dowdy duds to look as modern as her former actress sister-in-law," contends the report further.

There have been several reports in the last couple of weeks that things are not going too well between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. At the same time, these two aren't exactly wearing friendship bracelets as one would say, but it does not mean that they are having a full-blown fight either. Recruiting her friend Virginia does not imply that Kate wishes to compete with Markle, who was a former American actress.

In addition to this, Kate Middleton has responded to the stories about Meghan Markle's pregnancy. When in the past, it was asked to her whether or not she is excited about Meghan's pregnancy, Kate has this to say:

"Yeah, absolutely. It's such a special time to have all the kiddies and a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well as Louis, so it'll be really special."

Prince Harry and Prince Williams currently share a joint household but this is repeatedly going to change after the birth of Meghan Markle's first child. There are alleged reports that Prince Williams and Prince Harry would be dividing their estates and duties.