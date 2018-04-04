Descendants Of The Sun star Song Hye-Kyo, who has been signed to endorse beauty brand Sulwhasoo, shared the secret for her glowing skin and what is her take on beauty. The actress, who is often called timeless beauty, in an interview, said that beauty comes from within.

Talking to Star2.com, Hye-Kyo revealed that yoga is her secret for her beautiful skin.

"Three years ago I started doing yoga. Through yoga, I'm able to focus on my body and myself, and the meditation aspect of yoga is something I appreciate. I also love using the Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum EX and regularly use the sheet masks," she told the publication.

"I am trying to find my own balance, as I believe true beauty comes from the harmony and balance between the internal and external. I guess my mindset reflects itself to my day-to-day life, making a good impression on many," she added.

When asked about choosing between inner and outer beauty, she said it will be difficult to choose anyone. "As I just mentioned, ultimate beauty is shaped when the internal and external factors come together to become harmonious," she added.

Hye-Kyo, who tied the knot with her Descendants Of The Sun co-star Song Joong-Ki in 2017, is currently enjoying her married life. The Song-Song couple, who are known for keeping a low public profile, was recently spotted on a date in a BBQ restaurant in South Korea's Itaewon district. The couple went on a dinner date after Hye-Kyo's press event for the beauty brand.

The outing of the Song-Song couple captured just days after Hye-Kyo's pregnancy rumor surfaced online. Speculations were rife after photo of Joong-Ki holding an item with "baby" printed on it went viral on social media.

However, a fan jumped to Joong-Ki's rescue and said that the item was a gift from a fan that bumped into the actor.