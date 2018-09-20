When we think of ultra-affordable smartphones, we have a specific set of brands to look for and Xiaomi, Micromax, YU and Honor are a few likely suggestions. But a Hong Kong-based smartphone company has been trying to make a dent in the ultra-affordable smartphone segment with its phones under Rs 5,000, and it has a new variant that is likely to grab a lot of attention.

iVOOMi iPro was launched in India on Thursday with an aim to convince feature phone users to upgrade to a worthy phone without breaking the bank. iVOOMi iPro is priced at Rs 3,999 and it is available exclusively on Flipkart. In addition to the low price tag, iVOOMi iPro is eligible for Jio Football Offer, which gives buyers to avail cashback worth Rs 2,200.

But don't judge the phone by its low price tag. iVoomi iPro packs some interesting features we've rarely seen in a smartphone in its price range, at least on paper. The handset comes with shatterproof full-screen display, Face Unlock, AR Emoji and it is a part of Google's Android Go programme.

A few months ago, the company had launched iVOOMi V5 with shatterproof display and it looks like the feature has been borrowed and integrated into the all-new iVOOMi iPro. The new smartphone features a 4.95-inch FQVGA+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio – the golden standard for new phones. It's unclear how sturdy the phone is, but we know that it doesn't have Corning Gorilla Glass for protection.

Moving on, the iVOOMi iPro comes with facial recognition software to unlock the device – a feature we've seen in phones priced above Rs 5,000. Again, we're not sure how efficiently it works as some phones in the Rs 6,000 seem to struggle. The facial recognition also works to create AR Emoji, which is an interesting appeal.

iVOOMi iPro comes with 5MP rear-facing camera with LED flash and a 5MP front snapper for selfies. Like many budget phones, iVOOMi iPro is an Android Go smartphone and runs Android 8.1 Go Edition out-of-the-box.

Under the hood, the phone packs a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK6737 processor, 1GB RAM and 8GB expandable storage. There's a 2,000mAh battery, which by the looks of the phone's specs can easily last a day.

iVOOMi iPro supports dual SIM cards, 4G LTE, proximity sensor and features like Long Screenshot, Magazine Lock Screen, Intelligent background management, and Smart SMS and Call Identification. Finally, the phone comes in three colours, Platinum Gold, Indie Blue, Matte Red.