Almost every week, there are new smartphones launching in India to fulfill the growing consumer demand. From exemplary selfie cameras to premium design, makers have focused on improving every aspect a consumer could ask for in a smartphone. But iVoomi is looking at something more.

iVoomi on Thursday launched a new entry-level smartphone called iVoomi V5. The USP of the smartphone is its shatterproof display, which is almost unique to this brand in the entry-level segment. Not just that, iVoomi V5 is absolutely light on the pocket, effectively priced at just Rs 1,299 after Rs 2,200 instant Jio cashback.

The cashback works in the same way as Jio's popular Football Offer. Customers will get 44 vouchers worth Rs 50 each with the first recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 before June 30. Each of the vouchers can be redeemed against subsequent recharges one at a time.

"iVOOMi stands for its distinguished products that are built with innovation. With our shatterproof display series, we are addressing one of the most common pain-point of users by providing protection from scratches and abrasion. This entry-level smartphone is in line with our objective to broaden the horizon of advanced technology and features in the affordable segment of smartphones in India," Ashwin Bhandari, CEO of iVOOMi India, said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, iVoomi V5 doesn't botch down to rivals easily. It comes with a 5.-inch FWVGA display, 5MP rear-facing camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie snapper. Under the hood, there's a 1.2GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM.

iVoomi V5 comes with a 2,800mAh battery and Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Despite the low pricing, the smartphone supports 4G VoLTE and comes with a dedicated microSD card slot. There are two colour choices, Champagne Gold and Black.

Interested buyers can head to Snapdeal as iVoomi V5 is exclusively available online. Buyers can avail the Jio Football offer to fetch the discount on Rs 3,499 MRP.