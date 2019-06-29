Kate Middleton has been the Duchess of Cambridge for about a decade, and in all that time she has rarely been a time, where the British public did not approve of her. However, there may have been a Royal, who branded Kate "not worthy" of being a member of the family.

Over the years Kate Middleton has gone on to win the adoration of the British public as well as the members of the Royal Family. But in her initial days as a Royal, not all members of the Royal Family were fans of Kate. Reportedly Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who herself married into the Queen's family, reportedly said Kate was "too common" and "not worthy" of a place among the royals.

The shock claim was made by royal author Christopher Andersen, who wrote the book Game of Crowns.

In the book, published in 2016, Mr. Andersen explored the dynamic between three female royals - Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

In a bold claim, the author said: "Camilla is a bit of a snob." Now that is quite the claim to make against a Royal. Mr. Andersen said: "She did not look at Kate as someone who was worthy of joining the Royal Family.....Kate is the first working-class woman to be accepted into the Royal Family....She is descended from coal miners and her mother was a flight attendant."

Alright so these statements do make the Duchess of Cornwall sound like a snob. But it looks like she has come around. Kate Middleton may have won over one Royal, but if reports of an alleged feud between Meghan and Kate are true, she still has a lot of work left to do. We hope that Meghan and Kate are able to bury the hatchet and work together soon.