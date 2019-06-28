The alleged feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may trace back to Pippa Middleton's wedding. Way before Meghan Markle was even part of the Royal Family.

Reportedly Meghan Markle faced "opposition" from Kate Middleton's family in 2017 when they "didn't want to invite" the Duchess of Sussex to Pippa Middleton's family wedding amid fears of being overshadowed, according to a royal expert. It is known that Pippa Middleton, who shot to fame at her sister Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011, married her fiance James Matthews in May 2017.

Reportedly the guest list for her wedding had quite a few Royal guests alongside Kate and husband Prince William. However, the Middleton family reportedly did not want Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle to attend. Last year, The Sun's royal correspondent Emily Andrews wrote: "Meghan faced some opposition from the Middleton family, who didn't want to invite her to Pippa's wedding last May. "They feared Meghan's first public appearance with Prince Harry would overshadow the bride's big day."

In the event, Meghan only appeared for the evening reception.

When Meghan and Harry's relationship went public, Harry was concerned for Meghan's safety, he even went as far as to arrange twenty-four-hour security for her. But since she wasn't part of the Royal Family, she didn't qualify. However, the couple got married last year and are now parents of baby Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are apparent;y taking care of their Royal affairs and duties from the comfort of Frogmore Cottage. The expenditure for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage has caused outrage among the British public. But Meghan Markle insists on having her independence. But it looks like it is coming with quite the cost. Meghan Markle may need to curb her spending if she wants the British public to like her.