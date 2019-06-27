Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to have landed in some hot waters with the British taxpayers. The Royal couple has come under fire for the money they are spending on the renovations of Frogmore Cottage.

One such observer who isn't pleased with Meghan and Harry is veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who has warned the couple Sussex over their "obscene" spending. The Sun's royal photographer claims the £2.4million renovations to their new Frogmore Cottage home could have an impact on the royals' survival if the public turn against them.

Reportedly the royal accounts showed the huge amount the taxpayer has forked out in the past year. The accounts included the major works carried out to complete the five-bedroom home. But the renovations are not yet complete and the final figure is set to rise even higher. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Frogmore Cottage to raise baby Archie away from the palace.

Mr. Edwards wrote in The Sun: "Two and a half million pounds to do up a five-bedroom cottage seems a hell of a lot of money to me when you could knock it down and build two for the same money.

"But it doesn't bother Harry or Meghan — because they aren't paying."

Making renovations from public funds isn't exactly out of bounds for a Royal, but exceeding limits and being extravagant over the hard earned money of the British people is another thing entirely. Now, we're not saying that the expenditure may lead to a revolution, but Meghan Markle needs to realise that she may not be able to get away with such behaviour that some may liken to that of Marie Antoinette.