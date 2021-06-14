A new study report published in the Journal of Dietary Supplements has suggested that ginger extract could be highly effective in reducing a wide range of functional dyspepsia, and related symptoms in chronic sufferers. The study report showed that all-natural high-gingeroids extract of ginger root (Zingiber officinale roscoe) demonstrated a positive capacity in alleviating dyspepsia.

Ginger root extracts to treat dyspepsia

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study, led by Sanjib Kumar Panda was carried out at the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, New Delhi, India. The study included 57 participants who are suffering from functional dyspepsia. These participants were given DolCas Biotech, LLC's award-winning patented ingredient, Ginfort twice daily, or to the equivalent dose in a dibasic calcium-inactive placebo.

During the study, researchers assessed nine functional dyspepsia-related symptoms including upper abdominal pain, upper abdominal discomfort, postprandial fullness, upper abdominal bloating, early satiety, excessive belching, nausea, vomiting, and heartburn.

At 2 weeks into the trial, 41 percent of subjects in the Ginfort group reported a statistically significant positive response which was maintained throughout the trial period. It should be also noted that ginger extract supplements were found to be effective in 79 percent of the participants, while the placebo was effective only in 21 percent.

Most of the nine individual symptoms also showed statistically significant rates of elimination over the placebo group. Examination of blood labs and of vital signs determined Ginfort to be an effective and safe option for the treatment of functional dyspepsia.

The vitality of ginger

"Ginger has been revered as a food and medicinal since time immemorial. The rhizome's use in support of digestive health has been promising and anecdotally rewarding yet has evaded rigorous scientific evaluation in terms of producing consistently positive results," said Dr Shavon Jackson-Michel, Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs at DolCas Biotech, LLC.

Functional Dyspepsia is a common disorder characterized by a cluster of symptoms that primarily affects the upper digestive system. The common symptoms of this disease are epigastric pain, burning, and an uncomfortable sense of fullness. According to current statistics, nearly 20 percent of the global population has functional dyspepsia.