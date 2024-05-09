Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of Animal, which has shattered all box-office records. The film has surpassed Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

The actor currently shooting for his upcoming movie, 'Ramayana', wherein he will be playing the role of Lord Ram. Recently, his leaked pictures with Sai Pallavi from the sets of Ramayana went viral on social media. In the pictures, both Ranbir and Sai, who are playing Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, were seen in the get-ups of their respective characters. Amidst the 'Ramayana' shoot, fresh pics of Ranbir in a new look have stormed on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor sports a new haircut

On Thursday, celebrity hairstylist, Aalim Hakim took to his Instagram handle and shared three pics of Ranbir Kapoor sporting a new suave look.

All three pictures were close-up shots of Ranbir. Ranbir looked dapper in a black T-shirt, and he flaunted his new haircut. The black shades complimented his overall look. He also sported a trimmed beard.

Have a look at Ranbir Kapoor's pictures here:

As soon as the pictures were dropped by celebrity hair stylist, they couldn't stop gushing over his look.

A user wrote, "Dude Ranbir looks too good in any haircut ❤️❤️"

While another commented, "RK killed it. stylish look, RK."

The next one wrote, "Will he sport this look in Ramayana?"

Do you know how much celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim charges for a celebrity's hairstyle?

Meanwhile, in an interview with Brut, Aalim opened up about his loyal celeb customers. He said, "Hrithik Roshan's look in War, Ranbir Kapoor's look in Animal, Shahid Kapoor's look in Kabir Singh, Vicky Kaushal's look in Sam Bahadur, Bobby's look in Animal, Rajinikanth's look in Jailer, Prabhas' look in Baahubali, which people had really liked. Almost 98% of Indian films are styled by me, whether they're south or north. My fee is very simple, and everybody knows how much I charge. It starts from Rs 1 lakh. That's the minimum."

Aalim also opened up about Virat Kohli's recent haircut, which made waves on the internet. He said, "Since IPL was coming up, we decided to do something cool and different. Virat always has references like 'we'll try this, we'll try that, next time we'll try this.' This time, we decided to do something really cool. We did a slit in his eyebrows."

Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to work hard for his physique and ace the role of lord ram. He followed a strict workout regime and food habits to get into the skin of his character.