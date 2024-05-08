It was indeed an evening to remember as Alia Bhatt stunned in a floral saree at the Met Gala on Monday. The saree was designed by Sabyasachi and was a classic piece of clothing, with heavy gemstones and a trail of enhanced beauty. Alia wore the saree with ultimate poise, grace, and elegance.

Celebrities from all over the world were dressed at their best as per the theme. However, did you know Alia paid a whopping amount to be a part of the Met Gala?

How Much Did Alia Bhatt Pay to Attend Met Gala?

According to media reports, a single ticket to the Met Gala is around $75,000, while tables for eight start at $350,000. A single ticket costs USD 75,000, or around Rs. 63 Lakh in Indian currency.

Around USD 350,000 (nearly Rs. 2 crore 92 lakh), is spent on the complete table. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute is supported by this amount. Although firms and design houses provide tables for their visitors, celebrities pay for their own seats. In any event, Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue, must provide her approval for each guest.

Apart from the invitation to the Met Gala, the price gets you access to some of the most exclusive performances by leading performers. The museum also has vintage clothing on exhibit, particularly in preparation for the Gala. Also, a large assortment of food and beverages are offered to celebrities.

Alia slays the Met Gala 2024 red carpet in a stunning Sabyasachi saree featuring precious gemstones and a 23-foot-long train.



Her beauty look is a perfect blend of traditional elegance and modern glamour.

#MetGala2024 #AliaBhatt #Sabyasachi pic.twitter.com/t6MPiJFD1C — ?????? (@ikashahhh) May 7, 2024

Speaking about why she chose saree Alia said, "So this is designed by Sabyasachi. It is my second time at the Met and my first time wearing a saree. When I thought of the dress code -' Garden Of Time', I felt that it needed something timeless. And there is nothing more timeless than a saree. So this is all hand embroidery. It's taken, let me get this number right because it's extremely important when you talk about craftsmanship. One thousand nine hundred and five man hours (1,905) and a hundred and sixty-three (163) craftsmen, embroidery workers, everybody to make this garment."

She also shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram and thanked everyone who worked endlessly behind her couture.