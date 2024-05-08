Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made a head-turning appearance at the recently held Met Gala 2024 on Tuesday (IST) in New York. Alia Bhatt is breathtakingly beautiful as she walks on the red carpet in a saree. The actor opted for a custom-made saree which was full of gemstones. Making Indian ethnic wear slay globally Alia's red carpet look was appreciated worldwide.

Photos and videos of the actor from the Met Gala have gone viral.

Alia Bhatt gets mistaken for Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2024

A clip doing the rounds shows an international paparazzi can during a photo-op addressing Alia as Deepika Padukone.

In the video, Alia was seen posing in front of cameras on the green-tinged carpet of the Met Gala, but the paps mistook her for Deepika.

Alia despite hearing Deepika's name, maintained her calm and composure and smiled.

In the video, a couple of photographers can be heard asking Alia to look at them by saying, "Deepika, look here".

Sharing the video, a user wrote, "Not the paparazzi mistaking her for Deepika yaar".

The audio is not edited FFS. You can verify on Getty Images: https://t.co/Dj8bM8LjBv — Misha Jaspal (@monjulika1929) May 7, 2024

Several users also claimed that the video could be morphed, but another user shared the authenticity of the video and claimed that it actually happened during the Met Gala.

A user mentioned, "Why you guys are so damn insecure..?"

Another mentioned, "The audio is not edited FFS. You can verify on Getty Images.."

The third one said, "Get better editing skills BTW.."

For Met Gala 2024, Alia looked gorgeous in a floral Sabyasachi saree, perfect for the dress code of the night -- The Garden Of Time. She paired her outfit with a messy bun and chunky accessories.

Alia shares pics from Met Gala

Alia dropped pictures from her Met Gala and penned a lengthy note describing her outfit. She wrote, "It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity.

Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own. Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression. We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility. We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, and precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920's fringe style. Our colour palette pays homage to nature's beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea.

We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time's gentle caress.

Creating this has been quite an experience... fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965 man-hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort. A big thank you to @anaitashroffadajania, @lakshmilehr, @puneetbsaini, @amitthakur_hair, @dolly.jain , and my amazing team for being the most wonderful collaborators through this 'Garden of Time'.

Deepika in her 2017 appearance at the Met Gala wore a similar headband.

Deepika who has been part of Met Gala over the years, gave it a miss this year as she is pregnant with her first child with actor Ranveer Singh. Reportedly, the actor is busy with Ranveer as they are baby-mooning.

The picture of Deepika on her babymoon is doing the rounds on the internet.

This is not the first time that Alia has been mistaken for some other actress on the red carpet. Last year, as Alia marked her Met Gala debut, the Western media mistook her for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and were seen calling out to her using the latter's name.