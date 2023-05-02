Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made a stunning international debut on the red carpet of the Met Gala, looking breathtakingly beautiful the actress wore made-in-India couture designed by fashion designer Prabal Gurung. She also walked the white carpet with her designer.

International media mistakes Alia Bhatt for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during photo-ops

While the mandatory photo-ops, the international media mistook Alia for Aishwarya and said, "Aishwarya This way". Alia didn't quite mind that slip of tongue or unawareness, rather she politely smiled and posed for the paparazzi with panache.

However, it was desis on social media that shared videos and pictures of how international media failed to recognise Alia and also mentioned that not every Bollywood celeb who walks on Met Gala's red carpet is Aishwarya Rai.

Someome said "Aishwarya This way"???

Not every Indian actress who goes to international events is Aishwarya ?? https://t.co/tTtKRJ6NeG — Mohabbatein Karikalan, PS2 from April 28 (@sidharth0800) May 2, 2023

Needless to say, former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has left us in awe of her red carpet looks at the Cannes International Festival year after year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has represented India in the most glamorous ways possible and with each passing year we only fall in love with this woman of substance more and more. Well, this is precisely why the international media got confused between Alia and Aishwarya.

Alia blows kisses and makes hand-heart gestures as she exits the fashion night

The international media and fans were smitten by Alia's presence the actress greeted her fans who were chanting "I love you." with her pretty dimpled smile and also did a cute heart hand gesture and also blew kisses, lastly while making an exit she reciprocated the fans and said, "Thank you. I love you too."

gorgeous is alia bhatt's middle namepic.twitter.com/5JAnNkYgwe — ? (@alfiyastic) May 1, 2023

alia bhatt walking the red carpet of met gala ahead of her big hollywood debut in august!??#MetGala pic.twitter.com/7ISqQWmjpL — MET GALA ERA (@softiealiaa) May 1, 2023

Real life princess OMG! ?❤️ Her trail, her bow, her gloves, her hair, literally everything is PERFECT!!!!! @aliaa08 ALIA BHATT MET GALA pic.twitter.com/DlatHxIX8B — Shivangi Sharma (@ItsShivAngiS) May 1, 2023

What did Alia wear?

She wore an ivory silk tulle and satin face organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown with hand-beaded pearls. Her stilettos were of ASAxSKO, touted as the first Indian footwear brand to make its Met Gala debut. Her custom-made pair of pearl heels was a part of the collaboration between footwear brand SKO & celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

The statement shoes were made with handcrafted pearls. The Indian artisans stitched the pearls on silk which was then used on the 6-inch platform with silver leather. The actress completed her look with a bow of pearls on her hair and ring stack as well as a knuckle duster.

Taking to social media, Bhatt shared details about her stunning 'made in India' gown. To create the masterpiece, 100,000 pearls were embroidered throughout her attire. The actress called it Gurung's "labour of love."

She said her gown was white because it was a dedication to Lagerfeld's pet cat Choupette. "Oh, and it's white, for my Choup-ED."

Take a look at the beautiful note penned by Alia

A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair.



Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED? pic.twitter.com/HXYiqogBsa — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 2, 2023

The Met Gala is a fundraising benefit hosted for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme for the 2023 Met Gala is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,' which is "in honour of Karl," in commemoration of the legendary designer who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85.

Met Gala 2023 was attended who's who from Hollywood and Bollywood arena including Natasha Poonawala, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Miranda Kerr, Doja Cat, Serena Williams, this year's best actress Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Pedro Pascal, Lilly Collins, Salma Hayek, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Penelope Cruz, among others.