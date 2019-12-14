Prabhas' recent movie Saaho might have failed to live up to the expectations at the box office, but it has not impacted his market nor his remuneration. The Baahubali star is going to get a hefty pay-check for his next film, to be funded by Mythri Movie Makers (MMM).

Going by the latest rumours, Prabhas has received his second instalment from the production house to act in their next film. It is said that the makers had paid Rs 5 crore earlier and now shelled out Rs 8-crore cheque.

It means Mythri Movie Makers have paid Rs 13 crore as advance even before the commencement of the shooting. Prabhas had received Rs 25 crore remuneration for the first instalment of Baahubali and got a better pay-check for the second instalment. He got more or less the same amount for Saaho.

The actor might get Rs 30+ crore for the untitled movie, funded by Mythri Movie Makers, say unconfirmed reports.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is expected to commence the shooting of his upcoming movie Jaan in January. Currently, he is on a vacation. The actor has asked director Radhakrishna to make modifications to the script after Saaho failed to live up to the expectations.

"Saaho didn't appeal much to the Telugu audiences, but it was a huge hit in the Hindi market, collecting more than Rs 100 crore in Hindi alone. While he's not looking at doing a big Hindi film right away, the actor has requested the director to make a few changes so that the upcoming film appeals to the Hindi audiences, too," Deccan Chronicle is quoted as saying by a source earlier.