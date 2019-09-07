Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho has failed to set the box office on fire at the box office in its first week in Tamil Nadu. The movie was released to huge expectations on 30 August in over 500 screens in the state.

Saaho has raked in Rs 11.8 crore by the end of its first week at the Tamil Nadu box office. The net income of movie stands at Rs 10 crore while the distributors' share is Rs 6 crore. It is no match to Prabhas' previous movies like the Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Ending.

The first instalment of the Baahubali series had minted Rs 31 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 16 crore, while the second part had grossed Rs 62.1 crore with a distributors' share of 29.50 crore in the first week.

As per the industry insiders, Saaho was not promoted like the Baahubali series and the mixed reviews did not help the cause. However, the trade trackers were expecting the movie to perform a lot better than the current performance.

On the first day, Saaho made a collection of Rs 3.8 crore. The Sujeeth-directorial ended its first weekend at Rs 8.4 crore.

In Andhra and Telangana, Saaho has earned Rs 111.2 crore with a net income of Rs 100.3 crore. Karnataka has turned out to be the second biggest centre in South India by contributing Rs 27 crore, but it managed to earn just Rs 3.3 crore in Kerala.

Interestingly, Saaho has grossed Rs 145.9 crore from rest of India and the Hindi version has been received well. The worldwide gross collection of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer stands at Rs 362.9 crore.