After nailing the edgy barbie look at MET Gala 2019, Deepika Padukone is all set to spell her magic at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. The actress will be seen walking on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival on May 16 and May 17, this year.

Just before she walks the red carpet, Deepika posted a picture of peach and pink flowers, and has got her fans guessing if this is the colour she is going to don, this time. Has Deepika given us cues of the colour of her outfit that she is going to wear?

Keeping her fans intrigued, Deepika wrote a caption giving insight, "if you know me well, you know I HAVE to post this"

Many reactions poured in from her fans on social media playing the guessing game.

Deepika recently made her fans go gaga over her dreamy MET Gala look and the social media still cannot get over the beauty with all the love and appreciation pouring in for the actress' look.

With all the love the actress is getting for her gracious walk and 'camp: notes on fashion' silhouette, this surely makes her one of the leading icons of not just Bollywood but in the eyes of the whole wide world.

After bringing to screen the courage and valour of Rani Padmini, Deepika is also busy with personifying another tale of bravery and human spirit with Malti, an acid attack survivor. Drawing instances from the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is a story of the strength and integrity of a woman.