Deepika Padukone, who is all set to walk the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival today and tomorrow, has got a widespread fan following and these Instagram handles are really rooting for their favorite in this unique way.

On the social media sites, fans of the actress have started changing their fan page names to 'Canneswale' just like the way her fans across the world had changed their names and profile pictures into that of Deepika's during her wedding followed by changing their handles to 'Ladkiwale'.

The actress will be walking the red carpet at Cannes Film festival, this year again on the 16 and 17 of May, where icons from across the globe will be present.

After acing the Barbie look by being all Kawaii at the MET Gala event, where the actress walked elegantly exhibiting a great style in a Zac Posen couture that made the fans go bonkers over her unique choice, the world is awaiting her look from Cannes again.

Featuring in the list of the most influential global icons, Deepika sure knows how to give us the dose of drama along with her omnipresent poise. In the presence of other attendees like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Bollywood's leading star surely has put India on the global map with her sartorial choices.

With the recent investment announcement after her series of business-oriented decisions, Deepika is one name that is not just setting the trends high as an actress but also, as a businesswoman which the fans are highly appreciating.