At a time when reports claimed that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is dating a London-based blogger, a candid picture of the star kid with a foreign girl went viral on social media.

One photo of Aryan holding the mystery girl, apparently at a pub, is now everywhere on the internet. The first picture shows the two smiling, while holding each other close. The second image again shows them posing together for camera in a candid position.

As soon as the pictures went viral, people started thinking that it is Aryan's girlfriend. The reports of SRK's son dating a London-based blogger further made many believe that this mystery girl is the same blogger. However, there is no confirmation if he is actually dating someone.

Meanwhile, another rumour has been doing the rounds that Aryan is in a relationship with none other than Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday. Ananya, who is close friend of Suhana Khan, has been a childhood friend of Aryan as well.

This proximity since childhood has reportedly brought them close. Nonetheless, none of these rumours are confirmed. Looks like the star kids are grabbing quite an attention with their personal lives.

Meanwhile, Aryan recently made his official entry into the world of entertainment by giving his voice to Simba's character in the film The Lion King. He received much accolades for his voice-over, and at the same time many expressed astonishment at the striking resemblance between his and Shah Rukh's voice.