With the campaigning for the third and last phase of Bihar Assembly elections concluding on Thursday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a big announcement saying it was his last election.

Addressing an election rally in Purnea's Dhamdaha, Nitish said: "Today is the last day of campaigning. Voting is due day after tomorrow and this is my last election. All is well that ends well. Now you tell me whether you will vote for the NDA candidate or not?"

Bihar Elections 2020

Kumar was campaigning for JD(U) and NDA candidate Leshi Singh. The NDA's chief ministerial candidate Nitish is constantly holding rallies in this election. In all his meetings he has said that if people give him a chance, he will continue to serve them.

In the third and final phase of the Assembly elections, voting will be held on 78 seats on November 7.

Elections are to be held in three phases for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar. Under this, polling for 71 seats was completed on October 28 in the first phase and for 94 seats on in the second phase November 3. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.