Popular Mollywood actor Sreejith Ravi, known for playing pivotal roles in movies like Punyalan Agarbathis and Memories has been arrested for allegedly exhibiting nudity in front of minor girls.

According to local media reports, the actor who is the son of veteran actor TG Ravi has been charged under section 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Details about the case

The incident associated with the arrest happened on July 04. Reports state that Sreejith Ravi allegedly exhibited his private parts before a five and 11-year-old girl in Thrissur.

As the children informed the incident to their parents, they soon approached the police and filed a complaint.

Initially, the police were not sure about the culprit, and their investigation was confined to a black safari. Later, after analyzing and checking CCTV camera clips, investigation officers found that the alleged culprit behind the incident is Sreejith Ravi.

Sreejith Ravi getting arrested for the second

This is not the first time that Sreejith Ravi is getting arrested for allegedly showing his genitals to minor girls.

A few years ago, the actor was arrested in Palakkad for allegedly exhibiting his private parts in front of 14 girls. Sreejith Ravi was arrested and granted bail then.

Sreejith Ravi's upcoming movie is Pathonpathaam Noottandu, directed by Vinayan. The film has Siju Wilson in the lead role.