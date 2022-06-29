Johnny Depp's portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow has won accolades across the globe. However, things took a U-turn when his ex-wife Amber Hear wrote about being a domestic abuse victim in an op-ed. With the #MeToo movement going strong, Johnny was labelled as a woman beater and his career graph took a dip. Brands cut ties with the actors and he was dropped from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean series.

To prove the world, Johnny filed a defamation suit against Heard and eventually, the jury ruled the case mostly in his favour. Interestingly during the trial, Johnny confirmed that he wouldn't be a part of Disney's Pirate series even if they offer him $300 million.

"Nothing on this earth', not even '$300 million and a million alpacas could get him to go back to work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film," he told Amber's lawyer. He further added, "Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I'm sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point. They didn't remove my character from the rides. They didn't stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow. They didn't stop selling anything. They just didn't want there to be something trailing behind me that they'd find."

For the past few days, there has been widespread speculation about Johnny reprising his iconic Captain Jack Sparrow role again. Reports stated that the actor is in talks with Disney who has offered him a whopping $301 million to play the iconic role again. However, the actors' representatives have rubbished the rumours as made-up stories.

His rep told NBC News, "This is made up." Johnny had a fallout with Disney four years back, and now it looks like the actor has no idea to come back.