Finally, after a long defamatory trial, the seven-member US jury found on Wednesday, June 1, that actress Amber Heard had made defamatory claims of abuse against her ex-husband Johnny Depp and awarded the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor $15 million in damages.

According to the jury, the 2018 article penned by Amber Heard on the "sexual violence" that she had suffered during their 15-month marriage was defamatory to Depp and was written with malicious intent. Thus, making her guilty of libel. However, the jury also found that the 'Aquaman' actress was also defamed by the statements made by Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail that her abuse claims were a "hoax" and has awarded her $2 million in damages.

The jury has been deliberating for about 12 hours over three days in Fairfax County Circuit Court near the US capital. Finally, the jury unanimously awarded Depp $10 million (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

'I'm heartbroken', says Amber Heard

Soon after the verdict, Amber Heard released a statement saying, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

"I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK. I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly," she added.

Happy fans chant "Johnny, Johnny, Johnny"

On the other hand, though Depp was missing from the courtroom during the verdict, he also released a statement post-verdict saying, "Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye."

For the unversed, the 58-year-old actor had filed suit against his ex-wife Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Though the Texas-born actress didn't mention his name in the article, Depp sued her for implying that he was a domestic abuser and sought $50 million in damages.

During the trial, the court saw dozens of witnesses who testified in front of the jury, including Hollywood executives, bodyguards, agents, entertainment industry experts, doctors, friends and relatives. The trial was also witnessed by thousands of Depp's fans who eventually had started a campaign on social media by #JusticeForJohnnyDepp. Post verdict, there was celebration outside the courtroom. Johnny Depp fans were seen chanting "Johnny, Johnny, Johnny" as the jury read their decision, siding with the actor.