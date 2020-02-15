A few days ago, Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi was in news for her striking resemblance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And now Kareena Kapoor Khan's doppelganger is breaking the internet with her viral TikTok videos.

In the videos, Shanaya Sachdeva, who is known as Kareena's lookalike, can be seen lip-syncing dialogues and songs lyrics featured on Kareena Kapoor. From carrying the exact hair to make-up, her imitation is so apt that we bet you won't be able to bat an eyelid while scrolling through her videos. Her green eyes are undoubtedly one of her major assets.

Shanaya is quite popular on TikTok, a China-based social media app which allows people to shoot short video and showcase their creativity and earn money as well. She is currently having 389.5K followers and has garnered about 3.7 mn likes on her profile.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor received an adorable message for her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan on Valentine's day. "#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me...Love," Aamir wrote on Instagram. Along with the post, he also shared the upcoming film's new poster in which Kareena can be seen hugging Aamir.

Laal Singh Chaddha is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by Secret Superstar maker Advait Chandan. The film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump", starring Tom Hanks. It will release on Christmas this year.

(With IANS Inputs)