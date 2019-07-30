What is going to happen if people start thinking that your phone number is that of Sunny Leone? You are going to get flooded with hundreds of calls and messages, right? This is what happened with a Delhi resident named Puneet Agarwal.

According to reports, Puneet has been getting scores of calls and messages from unknown numbers since last Friday. Puneet has been getting obscene calls and vulgar messages from unknown numbers as his phone number is being believed to be that of Sunny Leone.

The whole confusion started due to one scene in the movie Arjun Patiala. There is reportedly a scene in Arjun Patiala in which Sunny is seen sharing her phone number with co-actor Diljit Dosanjh. While mostly phone numbers used in films are invalid, this time the number used turned out to be a valid one of a person named Puneet.

A lot of people apparently thought the number to be actually that of Sunny, and hence, Puneet has been receiving series of unwanted calls and messages. The man is so harassed by such unwanted attention that he is reportedly planning to file a case against the makers of Arjun Patiala.

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, Arjun Patiala features Sunny in a cameo role. Other lead cast include Diljit, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Ronit Roy, Pankaj Tripathi among others. The film was released on July 26, and received lukewarm response at the box office.