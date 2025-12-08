In a surprising development, the Telangana government has approved the renaming of the road housing the US Consulate General in Hyderabad after US President Donald Trump. The high-profile stretch in the city's bustling financial district will soon be officially known as Donald Trump Avenue, making Hyderabad one of the few global cities to feature a roadway named after the 45th and 47th US President.

The state government plans to formally communicate this decision to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy. The move is rooted in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's pitch earlier this year at the USISPF conclave in New Delhi, where he proposed naming prominent Hyderabad roads after global corporations to position Telangana as a forward-looking, innovation-driven state.

Telangana is preparing to honour distinguished individuals and industry icons through Hyderabad's topography — a strategy aimed at enhancing the city's global recall value and signalling long-term corporate friendship.

A major highlight in the plan is the upcoming Greenfield Radial Road at Raviryala, which will connect to the Nehru Outer Ring Road and the proposed Radial Ring Road. This stretch will be named after legendary industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, complementing the recently renamed Tata Interchange in the same area.

The city is also set to feature a Wipro Junction and Microsoft Road, deepening its alignment with India's most influential IT players and global software giants. These initiatives align with the Chief Minister's vision to transform Hyderabad into a symbolic showcase of India's innovation, global partnerships, and technology leadership.