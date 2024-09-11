On Tuesday, the press conference of IIFA Awards 2024 was held in Mumbai, Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and other industry stalwarts such as Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee graced their presence. While the event was full of star power, it was Shah Rukh Khan who stole the show with his effortless charm and wit.

Rana Daggubati touches Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar's feet during IIFA press meet; fans say 'they are not God'

Several videos and pictures of the actor's conversations have emerged on social media platforms.

A video from the event has gone viral which shows South superstar Rana touching Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's feet on stage. Reacting to the sweet gesture, Shah Rukh Khan smiled and hugged Rana.

Rana Daggubati said, "We are fully South Indian. That's how we do it". The audience present at the event erupted in loud cheers.

As soon as the video went viral, netzines praised Rana for touching SRK's feet, while a section of netizens weren't pleased and believed that he wasn't God and there was no need to touch SRK and Karan's feet.

Fans unhappy as Rana Daggubati touches SRK and Karan Johar's feet

SRK about the event

When asked about the upcoming IIFA awards, Shah Rukh shared some exciting news about the performances, revealing, "Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will all be performing at the event, and the legendary Rekha ji will also be there. It's a great honour and privilege for me."

Karan Johar, in his signature style, joked about Shah Rukh's long-standing association with IIFA. Responding to Karan's praise, SRK humorously quipped, "Itni taarif kar rahe ho par bulaya toh ek hi baar tha! Tu sab likh ke leke aaya hai." (You are praising me, but didn't call me).

He quickly clarified, "I'm joking, but nowadays we have to explain that!"

This year the IIFA Awards will take place from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar will host the event on the main awards night. Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati will host IIFA Utsavam. Stree 2 actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee will showcase his hosting skills at IIFA Rocks, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.