Vithika Sheru pushing Baba Bhaskar of the rickshaw in the final level of the Battle of the Medallion task in Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has sparked a big debate on whether she was right or wrong in her act.

Vithika Sheru and Baba Bhaskar managed to reach level 4 of the Battle of the Medallion task in Bigg Boss Telugu 3. In the final level, Bigg Boss made them sit on a rickshaw placed in the garden area. He said that whoever manages to sit there for longer time will be the winner of task. They made to face several challenges.

Vithika Sheru and Baba Bhaskar faced disturbances from housemates, wore three sweaters each, sat in the rain for several hours and ate red chillies. But they declined to give up the task. Late in the evening, Baba asked Vithika to sit in the front seat, as he wanted to piss. However, she declined to do so and requested him not to do it.

But Baba Bhaskar could not control it and he deciced to piss, sitting on the rickshaw. Mahesh Vitta and Siva Jyothi rushed to the bedroom, picked up bedsheet to cover him and help him to do it. At this juncture, Vithika lost her cool and pushed him out of the rickshaw. Later, Bigg Boss announced that she is the winner of the final level of the Battle of the Medallion.

This development has sparked a big debate between the fans of Baba Bhaskar and Vithika Sheru. Baba fans say that the task is all about mainting paitence, but she lost her cool during the final level of the Battle of the Medallion. Hence, she is the looser. But Vithika's fans defended her saying that it is her smart move and she used the opportunity. Here are some of their response shared on Twitter.

Vijaykumar G @Vijayku91344464

#BiggBossTelugu3 #bababhaskar was cool after she pushed too!! Imagine the situation if #bababhaskar pushed vithika #Vithika Ravi visham lo elanee cheystudhi Worst Vithika #BiggBossTelugu3

Ramesh @ramesh75287870

You mentioned correctly there only logic undi she lost her patience and pushed #BabaBhaskar so she lost her game there itself.. bicharee biggboss #BiggBossTelugu3 the person who lost patience is the looser .. she lost her patience and pushed #BabaBhaskar .. there itself winner decided..

Bhavana @BhavanaVale

#BiggBossTelugu3 ATI ATI vinayanga Maaster anta Both shud b treated equally kada na? Avuna?! mari Y dint u let #BabaBhaskar sit?! Koncham sepu meeru-koncham sep nenu ani Vigraham la kurchunnav Did u evn get up 1z? #DramaQueenVithika #HeightsOfHypocrisy agen @StarMaa @iamnagarjuna

Karthik @Karthik_reddy00

OK with what vithika said but how is that fine to push #bababhaskar isn't it losing patience #BiggBossTelugu3

AV003 @Aparna003

#BiggBossTelugu3 #vithika is seriously horrible. #bababhaskar is playing his game. She has a problem and she says she is not ok with him peeing, so she will not get down..but she is ok to push him. Bloody horrible.

BaluTweets @CBKARS10

Stop being emotional ppl. #Vithika did not cheat or lie or abuse or hurt #BabaBhaskar. She used her brain and played t f***ing game. None will get out of the rickshaw except for loo. Pushing is the only way to win if people won't get down for loo also. #BiggBossTelugu3

ʜ ᴀ ʀ s ʜ ɪ @am_Harshi

Stop being emotional ppl. #Vithika did not cheat or lie or abuse or hurt #BabaBhaskar. She used her brain and played None will get out of the rickshaw. Pushing is the only way to win. #BiggBossTelugu3

Vamc Krishna @heyiamVamc

Here m not telling who's correct or wrong boys do have an advantage in certain things...in this game #BabaBhaskar was having that undoubtedly and #Vithika being a woman wasn't comfortable she read rules properly used it in right nd played smart #BiggBossTelugu3 congos girl

SatwikMathangi @seven_week

#Sreemukhi picking #Varun money in pocket by diverting him with some words is a SMART MOVE #Vithika pushing #BabaBhaskar just at right time without any hint is a SMART MOVE BB games are always be like that, You have to act smart at the right time to get going #biggbosstelugu3 As far as game is concerned. #Vithika pushed suddenly, that is why it is called Smart Move. If she pushed infront of #BabaBhaskar or making him know about what she is doing, then it is called Blunder. #BiggBossTelugu3

MSJ @MSJ71221090