Tamannaah Bhatia is all thrilled over Samantha Akkineni's heartwarming wishes on her completing 15 years in the Film Industry. The actress said that she is an inspiration to her with everything she does.

Tamannaah made her acting debut with the Hindi movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, which had hit the screens on 4 March 2005. She forayed into Telugu with Sri in 2005 and Tamil Kedi in 2006. She has featured in over 70 movies so far. On the other hand, Samantha entered films with Ye Maaya Chesave, which hit the screens on 26 February 2010. She starred in nearly 50 movies in Telugu and Tamil languages

Both are among the gorgeous and most successful actresses in south Indian film industry. Tamannaah Bhatia and Samantha Akkineni recently completed 15 and 10 years, respectively in the film industry. The two were flooded with congratulatory messages from their colleagues, fans and people from different walks of life.

Both these actresses have maintained a very cordial and healthy relationship over all these years. They are known for their mutual admiration and wishes on various occasions. Samantha Akkineni was one of the people, who wished Tamannaah Bhatia on her completing 15 years in the Film Industry. She not only to sky praised her to the sky but also called her a firecracker on screen.

Samantha Akkineni tweeted, "15 glorious years. one of the most beautiful faces. I know @tamannaahspeaks to be amongst the most hardworking and genuine .. she's a firecracker on screen and you just can't take your eyes off of her ... congratulations darling .. here is the common dp #15YearsOfTAMANNAAH."

Tamannaah Bhatia was flattered by her comments and she went on to thank her junior for inspiring her. The actress replied, "Samantha, you've been such an inspiration to me with everything you do! From the way, you've conducted your career to selecting your characters and playing them with such conviction. Can't thank you enough for doing this for me!"