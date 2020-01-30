Alia Bhatt seems to be having a good role in SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR. She is said to be romancing Ram Charan on-screen in the multilingual project, but the drawback of her character is the length of her role in the flick.

Alia's Role

For some time, there have been a lot of rumours on Alia Bhatt doing a cameo in RRR. Of late, it was said that she was doing an extended cameo in the movie. The latest buzz is that indeed she will be seen in a small, yet significant role.

In order to make-up for her lesser screen-time, SS Rajamouli has come up with the idea of having a special song on Alia Bhatt. The details of the track are still under wraps.

Alia's Wish

Talking about the length of the role, Alia Bhatt had earlier said to a leading news agency, "After being launched by Karan Johar, I just wanted to work with two directors. While one is Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the other one is Rajamouli. So I don't care about the length of my role because working with him itself is a big thing."

Meanwhile, RRR has reportedly got much bigger after roping in popular actress Shriya Saran. Well, she is said to be pairing up with Ajay Devgn, who is the antagonist in the movie. It has to be noted that they had earlier teamed up in Drishyam.

In this period drama, which is set in the backdrop of Independence, Jr NTR will be seen playing Komaram Bheem and Charan will be seen playing Alluri Sitaramaraju.