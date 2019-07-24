Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has revealed that she was completely surprised when she heard the topic dealt in Khandaani Shafakhana, but all her doubts were cleared after she read the script.

Khandaani Shafakhana is a comedy-drama, which is about Punjabi girl Babita 'Baby' Bedi (Sonakshi Sinha), who has to run a fertility clinic. The movie is about how she faces many obstacles in society. The actress addressed media at the launch of Baat Toh Karo trailer of Khandaani Shafakhana and opened up on her reaction when the makers approached her with the script of the film.

Talking about the subject of Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi replied, "I was completely surprised at first when I heard that this film is being made which based on such a topic and I was like, 'Yeh mere pass kyun aa rahe hain ye film le ke...' (laughs) It was because I have deliberately kept myself away from such films. But then I read the script and all my doubts were cleared and I just wanted to work on this film."

Sonakshi has four films - Khandaani Shafakhana, Mission Mangal, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Dabangg 3 - lined up for the release this year. When asked if her decisions limit her as an actor, the actress replied, "I have 4 films coming in this year and I will be completing 25 films in the span of 9 years; so I think that pretty much answers your question. I am not limited in any manner."

Her films this year apart from Khandaani Shafakhana, which also stars Badshah and Varun Sharma in the lead role, are Mission Mangal where she is playing the role of a scientist; Bhuj: The Pride of India and as Rajjo once again in Dabangg 3. We totally agree that Sonakshi is not a limited actor in any manner as all these four films are of different genres and varied characters.

In a recent interview, Sonakshi had said that she was earlier approached for commercial entertainers. She had said, "Over the years, filmmakers know the kind of roles that will suit me. When I started out, I was the quintessential Hindi film heroine, and the only films that were offered to me were masala entertainers. But after Lootera (2013), the perspective changed."

Now, she has a series of experimental movies in her kitty. Sonakshi Sinha added, "My character in Bhuj... is a strong woman. Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan dealt with sex-related issues and were fantastic scripts. But for the first time, a story on a similar issue is being narrated in Khandaani Shafakhana from a female protagonist's point of view. So, it's an interesting time in my career."