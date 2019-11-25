Actress Samantha Akkineni and her husband Naga Chaitanya were speechless to see the latter's fan climbing 1,000 steps on his knees at the Tirupati Temple for the wellbeing of the actor, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on November 23.

The filmgoers down south treat their favourite heroes and heroines as demigods and they are known for doing crazy things like building a temple for them. Some of them have even gone on to sacrifice their lives for them on some occasions. Here is another crazy fan, who put his life at stake for his favourite actor Naga Chaitanya.

It is known several people offer prayers at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in different ways to get their wishes fulfilled. One of them is to walk 3,500 steps the seven hills on barefoot to reach the temple. Many people struggle to climb these steps especially first 1,500 steps, which are tough feet to battle.

But Naga Chaitanya's crazy fan climbed 1,000 steps on his knees for his wellbeing. He got his act recorded on camera with the help of his friends and shared it on Twitter. A friend named Naveen Prasad (@naveenvizag) tweeted the video and wrote, నాగచైతన్య పుట్టినరోజు సందర్భంగా సింహాచలం మెట్లు మోకాలితో ఎక్కుతున్న బొబ్బిలి కి చెందిన అభిమాని సాగర్‌ @chay_akkineni @AnnapurnaStdios @SureshProdns @nag_1406_ @mmnteja."

Thousands of fans across the globe celebrated Naga Chaitanya's 33rd birthday and showered their wishes upon him. But this crazy fan's adventure for his wellbeing was very special for the actor, who replied to his post, "Don't know what to say naveen! Speechless.. thank you for this love.. take care!"

This crazy fan seems to Sagar, who tweeted another video from his Twitter handle @Nag1234Sagar and wrote, "@chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 @iamnagarjuna In the eve of Chaitanya Babu birthday, I completed 1000 steps with my knees for the wellbeing of Chaitanya Babu. Thanks to all akkineni fans of BOBBILI for their cooperation in this beautiful event."

It is known that Samantha Akkineni, who is Christian by birth, has also climbed up 3,500 steps to offer prayers to Lord Venkateshwara for a couple of times on her husband Naga Chaitanya's birthdays. The actress was also speechless to see Sagar's adventure for her hubby in the video. She invited him to meet her and Chay. In reply, she wrote, "Thankyou ... this is incredible .. speechless please meet us ."