R Madhavan is one actor who appears to be turning more handsome with his age. Many girls, including teenagers, go weak on their knees to see the actor's salt-and-pepper look.

Madhavan recently posted another killer picture on Instagram that got everyone praising the veteran actor's charm. While many celebs showered their love on his handsome look, one 18-year-old girl was so bowled by his charm that expressed her desire to marry him.

The girl commented on his photo, "Is it wrong that I'm 18 and wanna get married to you [sic]". While it would not be new for Madhavan to receive such messages from random girls, he makes sure to reply to them with utter sweetness. "ha ha ha God bless you.. you will find someone way more worthier. [si]," he replied.

The picture shows Madhavan sporting a rough look with beard and messy hair. He captioned the image as, "Editing is so much fun and exhausting:. Enjoying and fearing it..End of long travel day. Definitely getting older [sic]".

Madhavan does not appear on the big screen that often now, but he makes his presence felt on social media quite frequently with such awesome selfies.