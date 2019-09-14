Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday is on September 17 and Home Minister Amit Shah has kicked off the birthday celebrations by launching 'seva sapta' or service week on Saturday, which will go one for a week.

Innumerable schemes and exhibitions have been scheduled for the week as part of seva sapta. This includes health checkup drives, blood donation and eye checkup drives, as well as operation camps. This will be available for the economically backward section of the country.

The exhibitions will depict the social work done by PM Modi during his tenure as the prime minister. The exhibitions will be organised in every district by the BJP party workers.

On Saturday, Amit Shah, senior BJP leaders, Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta and JP Nadda, BJP's working president, swept the corridors of the All India Institute Medical Sciences, as part of PM Modi's birthday week's celebrations. They also distributed fruits to the patients in the hospital.

#WATCH BJP President Amit Shah with working president JP Nadda and leaders Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta sweeps the floor in AIIMS as part of the party's 'Seva Saptah'campaign launched to celebrate PM Modi's birthday pic.twitter.com/1bO0nzGgoU — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

Talking to reporters, Shah said, "BJP workers across the country will begin celebrating 'seva saptah' from today. Our Prime Minister has dedicated his entire life to serve the nation and has worked for the poor."

Shah added that the party is taking part in seva sapta from September 14 to 21.

In a press conference before the event at AIIMS, BJP national general secretary Arjun Singh said, "On September 14 at 8:00 am, Amit Shah will start the programme from AIIMS, along with JP Nadda. Amit Shah will distribute fruits, meet the patients in the general ward of the hospital and also oversee the cleaning and sanitation work there,"

Singh also requested party workers to talk to everyone about the work the Centre is doing and throw light on them.