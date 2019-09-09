Nayanthara, the highest-paid south Indian actress till date, was paid a whopping amount for her role in the upcoming movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actress will be seen playing the character of Siddhamma, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy's wife.

Because of her popularity and the craze she has been able to build among the fans, the makers of the movie were reportedly happy to meet her demands.

A source close to the production house said that Nayanthara was paid a remuneration of Rs 5 crore.

While in the recently released trailer, we can only get a glimpse of her for a second, she lady superstar is expected to have a mighty presence in the theatrical trailer, which will be out soon.

The recent trailer contains of breath-taking action sequences, amazing sets, attractive visuals, battlefield episodes and impressive background score along with the ensemble cast.

If the news about her payment is true, she will continue to retain the throne of the highest-paid actress down south.

Sye Raa has Amitabh Bachchan, Kichha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia and other actors in key roles. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages on October 2.

Apart from this, Nayanthara will also be a part of Vijay's Bigil and Rajinikanth's Darbar. Both films are in making.

While the actress has worked with a number of senior heroes, including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Balakrishna, Ravi Teja, Venkatesh Daggubati and Prabhas, she had never had a chance to be paired against Megastar Chiranjeevi. With Sye Raa, thanks to director Surender Reddy, this has happened as well.