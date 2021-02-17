Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its finale, just a few days to go and the world will know who took home the trophy. But do you know how much are they paid to stay inside the Bigg Boss? What happens when they flout the rules, do they wear new clothes every day? There are many fan questions about whether the season is fixed, what is there in the contract, etc. A report in The Quint' answered all these fan questions related to Bigg Boss.

Starting with, who earns how much?

Starting from the lowest-earning contestant on Bigg Boss 14, Punjabi model Shehzad Deol earned Rs. 50,000 per week. He got eliminated this week and was the least paid contestant then the second on the list is Jaan Sanu, who is earning Rs. 80,000 per week. Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was a part of Indian Idol, is getting Rs. 1,00,000 per week. Nikki Tamboli is getting Rs. 1,20,000. Pavitra Punia and Abhinav Shukla are getting the same amount: Rs. 1,50,000 per week.

How long is the 'Bigg Boss' contract?

You might feel that once contestants enter the house, they only cook, clean, perform certain tasks and fight. But that's not it. The truth is, before entering the house, everyone has to sign a 120-page-long contract with the Colors channel.

What is the signing amount for a 'Bigg Boss' contestant?

This one is a little complicated. Every contestant's signing amount is different. It is based on who is more popular. The more famous you are, the more money you get.

You must have heard contestants saying "iska minimum guarantee itna hai". It means that either one leaves in two weeks or stays in the house until the finale gets the fixed amount. For example, if a contestant completes five weeks, he/she will get an amount that is guaranteed. If someone crosses five weeks, then the payment is made every week. It's called 'weekly consideration'.

Who are the highest-paid contestants this year?

The highest-paid contestants this year are Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin. Why? Because they are more popular than others. Sources told The Quint that Rubina is getting paid around Rs 5 lakhs per week. Jasmin is getting around Rs 3-4 lakhs, while Rahul Vaidya is being paid around Rs 1 lakh per week.

How much did Sidharth Shukla earn in Bigg Boss 14?

However, the contestants who charged hefty amounts were the 'seniors', who were part of the show during the first few weeks. Siddharth Shukla apparently charged around Rs 32 lakhs. On the other hand, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were apparently paid Rs 25 and 20 lakhs.

What is the tenure of the contract?

Tenure means how long you are bound to the contract you have signed. In the case of Bigg Boss, it's 100 days when the contestants are inside the house. Other than that, the contract mentions that they have to be available for promo shoots, promotions, the finale and interviews.

What does the contract say about revealing one's identity to the media?

Why do you think no one gets to know the confirmed Bigg Boss contestants' names till the very last minute? Of course, some articles provide tentative lists, but they are all guesswork. That's because the contract says that the contestants cannot reveal that they have been confirmed, either through social media or otherwise.

What is a breach of contract? What are the consequences of the breach of contract?

A breach of contract means breaking the rules one has signed for. For instance, a contestant has to stay in the house unless eliminated. If he/she decides to flout this rule and leave the house, that person has to pay a hefty fine of Rs 2 crore to the channel.

How do contestants get new clothes every week?

Every week they receive new clothes. Either the designers send them or their families. And if the contestants require items such as makeup or medicines they can tell on the cameras, and the things are sent to them.

Meanwhile, this is what will be happening tonight.

Nikki Tamboli is offered to take Rs 6 lakh and go home; she says 'It is important for me.'

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni is seen with a suitcase. He opens it and reads out that Nikki Tamboli can take the Rs. 6 lakh amount and leave the show. Rakhi Sawant exclaims that Rs. 6 lakhs is also a big amount.