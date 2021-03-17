In a bid to encourage Apple Watch users to get active, a new challenge was launched in mid-February, which ran for a period of one month. Participants from across India could take part in the challenge in a bid to help their city win by earning more points. As the competition comes to a close, we take a look at some of the interesting statistics from the "Get Active India" challenge.

Participants of Apple's Get Active India challenge tracked their movements on Apple Watch and depending on their activities, points were earned. Participants could earn 12 points each time they close the Move Ring, 12 points to close the Exercise Ring and 1 point for each Stand hour. Earning 80 points a day gave a gold medal, 60 points for silver and 40 points for bronze.

For the challenge, more than 16,000 Apple Watch users across India participated and together they managed to burn a whopping 118 million calories in just one month. These participants also spent 8.2 million minutes exercising, as per the data from "Get Active India" challenge.

Bengaluru most active city

While the challenge witnessed participants from across India, some cities performed better than others. Bengaluru emerged as the most active city, followed by Delhi NCR, and Mumbai. A combined effort by cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh and others helped them grab the number one spot with maximum points in the competition.

Check out the city ranking below: