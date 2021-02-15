Apple Watch users thrive to stay active, which is one of the biggest reasons to even get the premium wearable. Although, with the right settings, Apple Watch can prompt users to stand up if you're sitting for too long and hit those preset targets by completing the rings, what gets you really moving is if you are challenged to get moving. Now, Apple Watch users can participate in the new "Get Active India" challenge - courtesy of Apple Authorised Resellers.

Apple Watch users can participate in the challenge from their respective cities and earn points to make their city emerge victorious. The challenge started on Monday and runs through March 14. Apple Watch users from Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and the rest of India can participate and get fit.

How to participate?

Apple Watch users must download Challenges App on your iPhone. Enter the code "India" Select the city you wish to represent and help win Based on your body weight, participants will be assigned a Move goal by the Challenges App

How to earn points?

Move Points: Move points are awarded on closing the Move Ring on Apple Watch. Participants earn 12 points each time they close the Move Ring. A maximum of 36 Move points can be earned each day. Exercise Points: Exercise points are awarded on closing the Exercise Ring on Apple Watch. Participants earn 12 points each time they close the Exercise Ring. A maximum of 36 Move points can be earned each day. Stand Points: Stand points are awarded on closing the Stand Ring. Participants earn 1 point for each Stand hour. A maximum of 14 Stand points can be earned each day. Activity Ring Bonus Points: Participants earn 12 bonus points each day on closing all three Activity Rings in one day.

Here is the points structure: