Lady Gaga is gorgeous with or without makeup. Although the singing sensation is known for her sartorial outfits and over the top makeup looks, she chose to go makeup to make a very valid point.

Lady Gaga took to her official Instagram to share a selfie with absolutely no makeup. The 34-year-old singer flaunted a sun-kissed look in the picture. She had her blonde hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail and her cheeks looked slightly sunburnt.

You can clearly see her swimming pool in the background and it seems like she may have had a swim before taking the picture. That also explains her no-makeup look. Gaga is otherwise known to be decked up in heavy makeup all the time.

She captioned the picture as, "Thinking about the world and sending love. I walk in circles and reflect sometimes about what I want to say. I want to say I love you."

Lady Gaga whose real name is Stefani Germanotta has a solid fan following. Her fans flooded the post with comments like, "I love you so much ", "You're so pretty ", and "We love you too...you are the best...from CUBA."

Lady Gaga Instagram

Another fan was quick to point out that Lady Gaga may be in her Malibu house. The fan wrote, "Omg are you back to your Malibu house?" Gaga has earlier referred to her Malibu pad as her "gypsy palace" and "oasis of peace."

On the work front, Gaga has been basking in the glory of her latest single with Ariana Grande. Their joint collaboration, 'Rain on Me' was released earlier this month. The song was well appreciated by their fans and opened to good reviews. Gaga has also bene seen campaigning for the Black Lives Matter movement.