Bollywood's power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on December 9. Ahead of their first wedding anniversary, reports about their plans for the special occasion have surfaced online. If reports are to be believed Mr and Mrs Kaushal will be heading to a romantic gateway most probably to their favourite holiday destination, the Maldives.

Ever since Katrina and Vicky Kaushal got married, the duo have had a very hectic schedule and has been busy with their prior work commitments. Both of them didn't get time off work. And with their first wedding anniversary just a few days away, the romantic getaway is much needed.

This is how VicKat will ring in their first wedding anniversary!

As per a report in Bollywood Life, Vicky and Katrina are planning to make their first anniversary very special. The duo might travel to the Maldives for a romantic getaway. Besides this, the couple is also going to have a small puja at their home with their family. The family pandit of the Kaushals will be called for the same, however, there's no official confirmation on this.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married last year on December 9 in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. Their wedding was heavily guarded and no media person or photographers could capture the newlywed couple's first glimpse. Their wedding led to a meme fest which eventually Katrina and Vicky spoke and laughed over.

On various occasions, Katrina and Vicky have shared the rituals their families performed during the pre-wedding festivities.

Professional front

Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3' and 'Merry Christmas', Vicky has begun the prep and shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera which is slated to release on December 16.