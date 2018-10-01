Actress-producer and former Scientologist member Leah Remini was once a dear friend to Katie Holmes, who was once married to Tom Cruise. The host of Emmy Award-winning documentary series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, recently talked about Holmes and how she could lose the custody of Suri Cruise.

The former Scientologist Leah Remini talked about Katie Holmes, Nicole Kidman, and how just by talking to her, the Batman Begins movie actress could lose the custody of her daughter.

In a recent interview for LaPalme magazine's fall over, via Us Weekly, Leah Remini reflected on her friendship with Katie Holme and even made some allegations against the Church of Scientology.

"I thought comedy would be my life. I don't consider myself a champion. The people who speak on the show are champions," said Leah Remini. "But I keep wondering — why haven't Katie Holmes or Nicole Kidman spoken out? I assume they were forced to sign prohibitive documents. Trust me, Katie's not allowed to have a meal with me and we used to be close friends. She could lose custody of Suri. It's quite sick, really."

Back in 2005, Katie Holmes started dating Hollywood hunk, Tom Cruise. The couple got engaged in June 2005 and their daughter, Suri, was born on April 18, 2006. Few months after Suri's birth, both Tom and Katie got married in a Scientologist ceremony in Italy. However, after spending almost six years together, Holmes filed for divorce in June 2012. Following their divorce, Holmes got the custody of Suri.

As per the record from People Magazine, the term of physical custody of Suri Cruise was a key element of the divorce settlement between Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. A source revealed at that time that the former couple loves their daughter very much but "Tom thinks she should be with her mother."

In addition to talking about Katie Holmes, Leah Remini also talked about the Church of Scientology and how the people she works with on her series are constantly harassed.

"Members of the church go to my mother's restaurant, confront my little sister and my step kids in San Francisco, trying to intimidate us. These abusive scare tactics are what they call a religion," she further added.