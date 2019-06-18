A young man decided to join a YouTube channel with his friends Zero13 where they make short movies about social life in Saudi. They have achieved 5 million views on Youtube and then he decided to be on his own but he moved to a different platform called Instagram into making comedy videos in his own way people started to know him as Fahad La Mafia.

At the middle of 2017, Fahad wanted to do something new something no one ever did so he did his videos in his own way and his ideas a lot of people started to like his content and in 7 months he got 250k on Instagram his videos went viral in a short time with each video reaching 500k views.

In 2018, Fahad was on live TV and spoke about people calling him Fahad La Mafia his answer was: "I like and love the god father and I was in Italy." After Fahad started to reach high numbers and had a big fanbase in social media he got known all over the gulf by his unique way of making videos and entertaining people and he won't stop making videos because it's something he loves to do it is something new something people enjoy when they watch that 1 minute video.

The Story of La Mafia comedian Fahad Abdullah Alasaus

At the beginning of 2018, Fahad made friendships on social media with people like him and on different platforms like Snapchat and Youtube and started to go to events all around the world to meet his fans and talk about his life on social media and how he made his videos and like everyone on social media he had haters and that's something normal Fahad didn't care about that and continued to do his videos and he would always be on the explore page and that's something so good on Instagram when your post goes the explore page that means your post is getting a lot attention and likes from people and fans. Fahad's most fan base is in Saudi Arabia and his current followers are 346k on Instagram with 106 posts most of his videos get 500k views and more.

Since Fahad left his friends Youtube channel Zero13, he has been on his own until now and he saw that it is better to do things by yourself and specially social media because in the end it's your platform it's your account they are your fans and you have to entertain them by that 1 min video Fahad made it look easy but it's actually not easy first you get an idea then you study the idea and then you look for a way to show your fans the idea and entertain them

Fahad is one of the fastest growing accounts in 2018 and around the gulf until now Fahad is trying to reach 1 million in Instagram.

La Mafia and his Fans

Fahad Abdullah Alasaus saudi comedy started to do live streams on Instagram where he can talk to his fans and guest them and make the fans ask him questions to get to know him he does that every week because answering on the comments is hard when you have a lot of followers and he considers the fans as sisters and brothers in Islam.

He is an amazing person with an amazing and unique personality and respectful that's why he gets love more than hate and has been in the social media life since 2014 and in only 5 years he made more than 6 million views on Instagram and 5 million on YouTube that's amazing and if you see other people on social media you will see a huge difference between him and the others because he makes comedy by his own way.