A month after his death, Meghana Raj has posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram. In the photos, the actress, their relatives, and friends are not showcasing their pain rather displaying a smiley face, indicating that the actor wanted people around him to be happy, always.

"My Dearest Chiru .... Chiru is a CELEBRATION... has always been, is and will always be... I know u wouldn't have liked it any other way! Chiru,the reason i smile... what he has given me is most precious... MY FAMILY.. the JUST US... together we will always be for all eternity baby ma ❤️ and each day will be just the way u like it! Filled with Love, laughter, pranks, honesty and most importantly Togetherness ❤️ WE LOVE YOU BABY MA! [sic]" captioned the images that she shared on Instagram.

Chiranjeevi Sarja died of a heart attack on 7 June. His untimely death came as a shock to the people across the nation. After being in love for years, he had married Meghana Raj in 2018 and they had just celebrated their second anniversary in May.

Meghana Raj had shared her pain in a letter that she posted 11 days after his death. She posted, "CHIRU, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru,"

The actress posted, "An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul everytime I see the door and you don't walk in shouting "Baby! I am home". There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can't touch you every minute of everyday. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful. But then, like a magic spell I feel you around me.

Every time I feel weak, you are around me like a guardian angel. You love me so much that you just couldn't leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me-a symbol of our love- and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait FOR YOU and you wait FOR ME on the other side.

You will live as long as I breathe. You are in me. I LOVE YOU. [sic]"