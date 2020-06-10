Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has raised his voice against the caste system in India. He says that this issue is similar to the problems faced by black people in the West. There should be a similar fight like the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Abhay Deol made it to the headlines after he spoke about fairness creams in India last week. The Bollywood actor is now back in news for his post on the caste system in India. He has shared a lengthy post on his Instagram account today.

The actor wrote, "All life is supposed to have equal value, but we have seen enough evidence time and time again, that that is not always the case with black lives. 400yrs of slavery has left their communities with little opportunity. The @blklivesmatter movement is all for equality, not preference!"

Abhay Deol said the caste system in India should be undone. He wrote, "The repercussions of slavery have to be undone and that may take decades. It's the same with the caste system in our country, which has existed for over a 1000 years. It is much harder for the poor and disenfranchised to achieve the goals they want because of the poverty and prejudice they live and grow up in."

He added, "Hence I used the hashtag for migrants/minorities/poor in an earlier post, so that I could make BLM relatable to us. It would be counterproductive if we take the title of the movement, and replace the word "black" with who we see as the underprivileged in our, or any other country.

In conclusion, Abhay Deol said that India must have a movement like Black Lives Matter. He said, "To join hands authentically would be to find a peaceful way to bring about change in our own society, to headline our own movement. The 1st step we must take in order to do that is in recognizing who is most vulnerable in our culture, why are they so, and what can be done about it. #blacklivesmatter #caste #casteinindia.