Swara Bhasker has joined the debate around the issue of sexual exploitation and casting couch in India. Talking about the same issue, the actress revealed an incident where one person, claiming to be a producer's manager, tried to forcefully kiss her ears.

Swara recently attended a debate show that focused on the #MeToo movement. During the event, the Veere Di Wedding actress spoke about her own experience of casting couch.

She said that a man, who claimed to be manager of a producer, once kept stressing her to tell him her residential address. Later, when she finally went to have a meeting with the man, he tried to forcefully kiss her ears, and told her "I love you baby".

"When I got out this guy actually tried to kiss my ear and said 'I love you baby' and I kind of did that (gestures shirking away) so he got a mouthful of my hair so I was just like... so that kind of stuff happens. It's all a part of casting couch, right?" she said.

Swara remains in news for her views on feminism, and her anti-Modi stand. She often targets Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi on Twitter. Earlier, she was in headlines for her masturbation scene from Veere Di Wedding.

She was massively criticised for the scene as many found it obscene. She was further trolled when she had associated the particular scene with women empowerment. However, there were many others as well who supported Swara on her stand.