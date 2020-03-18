With the recent outbreak of coronavirus, people are taking precautions and staying at home, mounting the much requires social distance. And the entire work from home scenario from the last four days has got millenials a time off from the routine and monotony of traveling to work. People have now become self-indulgent and doing things they wouldn't be able to do till last week. We are seeing young adults as well as Bollywood celebs taking the concept of Netflix and chill a lot more seriously. With the gym being closed and shoots canceled until further notice, celebrities have opted for Netflix as a medium to chill.

The recent film that has caught netzens to binge-watch at one go is South star Allu Arjun's film Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo. This film has become a huge hit on Netflix. Not only is the film getting appreciation by filmy buffs even Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is fanboying over Arjun's role in the film. He posted an Instagram story while watching the film and is all praise for the Arjun's actions and acting.

Check out his post below!

Not only the film even songs like, 'Butta Bomma' and 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' has broken all the records on Youtube and other music streaming platforms. Needless to say, Allu Arjun has many fans and now Netflix has become another fan page of the superstar.

With so much love bestowed on the actor, we surely cannot wait to see our favorite Superstar make his Bollywood debut.

Have you watched the film yet!