One of the most watched and popular shows on Indian television Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) produced by Asit Modi has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Either for its ill testament with employees to not paying dues or much more.

However, after playing the role of Tarak last year Shailesh Lodha quit the show and said that he will talk about it when the time was right. After this, Shailesh Lodha this year filed a lawsuit against producer Asit Kumarr Modi for his pending dues and sued his production company. The actor reached out to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The hearing, held in court in May came out in Shailesh Lodha's favour.

According to Zoom Entertainment, upon quitting the show, Shailesh approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the clearance of his year-long dues. Under section 9 of the insolvency and bankruptcy code, the matter was heard and was 'settled between the parties as per the consent terms by the counsel for the parties.'

Now as per the settlement terms a sum of ₹ 1,05,84,000 by way of demand draft' by Modi.

Court's verdict

ETimes reported that the verdict came out in Shailesh Lodha's favour. After the hearing, the court stated, 'as per the settlement terms a sum of INR 1,05,84,000 are being paid by way of demand draft by Asit Modi to Shailesh Lodha'. The matter was heard through a virtual hearing and was settled between the parties 'as per the consent terms by the counsel for the parties.'

Shailesh Lodha's reacts

As reported in ETimes, Shailesh told E Times, "This fight was never about the money. It was about seeking justice and self-respect. I feel like I have won a battle and I'm happy that the truth has prevailed." Further talking about the show produce not clearing his dues, he stated, "He wanted me to sign some papers to clear my dues. They had certain clauses like you cannot talk to the media and other things. I didn't bow down to the arm twisting. Why would I sign any papers to get my own money?"

The senior actor f the show went on to add how his fight has helped another actor on the show. He didn't take any names and said, "One of the actors, who I don't want to name hasn't been paid for over three years. After I filed the suit, he was called by the production house and was paid his dues. He called me to thank me for it."

Asit Modi on facing controversies

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi has been in controversies ever since actress Jennifer Mistry accused him of sexual harassment. Several allegations were made by Asit by actors Monika Badhoriya and Priya Ahuja. In an interview with IANS, the producer opened about the same as he said, "Emotionally I feel sad. As I consider everyone like my family. And, again I am saying I have never done anything wrong to anyone. I have tried to keep everyone happy because I am giving happiness every day through my show. Hence, I try to keep my team also very happy, and in a nice and positive atmosphere."