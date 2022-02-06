The World Health Organization (WHO) has several times reiterated the fact that the best way to avoid getting infected with the Covid pandemic is by using facemasks regularly. However, while eating food, most of us are compelled to remove facemasks. And now, a South Korean company has launched a mask that will help users to cover their noses when they eat and drink.

New mask named Kosk

The South Korean mask manufacturer has named this new mask Kosk. The manufacturer has coined this term by combining two words, 'Ko', and 'Mask'. In the Korean language, Ko means nose.

The Korean company Atman has priced it at Rs 600 for a box of 10 masks. This mask can be folded up while eating, and thus it helps the user to cover the nose. Later, it can be folded down to cover the mouth as well giving complete protection from Covid.

Netizens troll manufacturer

However, the launch of Kosk has not gone well with several netizens, and they are questioning the real use of this new product. These skeptics are now trolling the company stating that Atman does not know what is the real meaning of airborne.

"Two years into this pandemic, and some still don't understand the word 'airborne'! I can't even (sic)," wrote a Twitter user.

"Wow, the most unhelpful idea and a waste of resources... If the virus is air-bourne, it will still enter via your open mouth when eating" commented another Twitter user.