When the first case of coronavirus infection was discovered in Wuhan, China, no medical experts in the world would have predicted that this invisible enemy could pull the entire world to a state of shutdown. Even after two years, the Covid pandemic is still wreaking havoc in various parts of the world, countries like India are battling the third wave, primarily driven by the lethal Delta and highly transmissible Omicron variants of the pandemic.

And now, top health experts in India have suggested that Covid reinfection is possible, and to avoid that, it is very much necessary to use masks and maintain strict social distancing measures.

Masking should be followed strictly

In a recent interaction with Times of India, Maharashtra Covid-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi said that the risk of reinfection is something we cannot ignore.

"Even if people have recently recovered from an Omicron infection, they cannot take the risk of improper masking or no masking, because reinfection with the variant has still not been ruled out," said Joshi.

Dr Rahul Pandit, another member of the task force revealed that strict social distancing measures and masking should be followed, as new variants may hit the country in the future.

"There is still no official Omicron reinfection case reported anywhere in India. But not following Covid-appropriate behavior after recent Covid recovery is still not an option because one never knows what variant may surface in the future," asserted Pandit.

Covid in India: Latest statistics

In the last 24 hours, India witnessed 3,37,704 fresh cases and 488 Covid-related deaths. It should be noted that this is the highest death toll reported in the third wave of the pandemic in India, and it clearly indicates the fact that the Omicron variant should not be taken lightly.

Even though Delhi and West Bengal have reported a fall in fresh infections, fresh infections in Kerala are rising, and yesterday, the state reported a daily test positivity rate (TPR) of over 43 percent.