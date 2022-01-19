The World Health Organization (WHO) has several times asserted that the most effective way to stay away from the Covid pandemic is by wearing face masks and maintaining strict social distancing measures. And now, when India is facing the heat of the third wave of the pandemic, a Karnataka minister has outlandishly claimed that using face masks is an individual choice.

Karnataka Minister justifies his action

Umesh Katti, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department of Karnataka, made these remarks while talking to the press.

Katti was seen in public without wearing masks, and he revealed that he is not wearing it as he is not interested to do so.

"The Prime Minister has said that no restriction will be imposed and that it (wearing face mask) is an individual's responsibility. Whoever wishes to wear a mask can do so. I am not interested in wearing it so I haven't. It is my individual decision," Katti told the press.

Massive Covid surge in Karnataka

The comments from Katti come at a time when Karnataka is facing a massive surge in Covid cases. In the last 24 hours, the state witnessed 41,457 fresh cases, and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) currently stands at 22 percent.

Bengaluru reported 25,595 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, and there are currently 1,78,000 active cases in the garden city. The state also witnessed 20 deaths on Tuesday.

Recently, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar had refused to get tested for Covid, ahead of the Padayatra. Shivakumar alleged that the BJP government is trying to get him infected with Covid by exposing him to an official who had tested positive.