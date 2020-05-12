We've come across many actors who've not shared the best relationship, or simply don't see eye to eye for a variety of reasons in Bollywood. But, we've also seen actors come together seamlessly, bonding after many years despite speculation over their equation.

It was no secret that Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan even though they've worked together haven't always been on the best of terms. But, a media report revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had closed the gap, in a sweet gesture by handing over the rights of the film Damini to Sunny Deol.

Shah Rukh Khan's sweet gesture ends cold war with Sunny Deol

When Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol came together for Darr, that was when their relationship turned sour. Sunny Deol had revealed in an interview that director Yash Chopra had not been forthcoming in telling Sunny that Shah Rukh Khan's character, a negative one would be glorified in the film. This didn't sit right with the actor.

After that, what followed was that Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol had not appeared in a film together following Darr. But, the two never really expressed dislike or spoke ill of each other. When Sunny's son was making his debut, Shah Rukh Khan had welcomed the young actor to Bollywood.

Mumbai Mirror reported earlier today that Sunny was planning to make a remake of Damini the hit 1993 film with his son Karan. But, the rights of the film were held by Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh's banner. But when Shah Rukh Khan heard about Sunny's desire to make the film, he personally drove all the way to his house announced and handed over the rights, without any qualms. Perhaps, whatever happened will now be a matter of the distant past.