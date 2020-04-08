Healthcare professionals have been at the forefront of the battle against the novel coronavirus. They are working round the clock to enable more and more people to defeat COVID-19. Numerous tales of heroism of such doctors, nurses and the rest of the medical staff have come to the fore from all across the globe.

In Madhya Pradesh, a doctor who has been treating COVID-19 patients has made his car his temporary home to safeguard his family from the fatal disease.

Posted at the JP Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, Dr Sachin Nayak has been living in his car for the past few days so that his kids and wife are not exposed to COVID-19 in any way.

A heartwrenching tale of sacrifice

Speaking on why he decided to move in his car, Dr Nayak said that those working in hospitals are exposed to the deadly virus all day long and there is a chance that they might get infected and then unknowingly pass it on to their family members.

"We are treating COVID-19 patients and it is very much possible that we may carry the virus while going to our homes. So, to save my family, I have isolated myself in the car," he told news agency ANI.

"I have been living in the car for more than a week now and it has been four days since I went to my home," he added.

CM takes note of Dr Nayak's selflessness

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan came across Dr Nayak's story on Twitter and showered praises upon him for selflessly serving others.

"I and the entire state are extremely thankful to warriors like you who are fighting against COVID-19. If we all continue with this resolve, we will be able to win this war soon. Sachin ji, we salute your spirit," the CM wrote on the micro-blogging website.

India's fight against the novel coronavirus is getting tougher by the day. So far, there have been more than 5000 positive cases of COVID-19 across the country, including 149 deaths.

The central government is mulling an extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown so as to contain the spread of the China-originated virus.